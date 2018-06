Published on Jun 21, 2018

Can Brazil get their campaign up and running after their frustrating opening game draw? Will Iceland or Nigeria be able to capitalise on Argentina's defeat on Matchday 8? And will Serbia continue their wining start? Find out on Matchday 9 at the 2018 FIFA World Cup. Tell us what you think below!!





Find out where to watch live: fifa.tv/watch2018



More match highlights:

https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list...



More from Russia 2018: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list...



More World Cup stories: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list...



Follow all the action from Russia across the FIFA Platforms:

👉 http://www.youtube.com/fifa

👉 http://www.facebook.com/fifaworldcup

👉 http://www.twitter.com/fifaworldcup

👉 http://www.instagram.com/fifaworldcup

👉 http://www.fifa.com