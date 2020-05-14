#Tekashi6ix9ine #6ix9ine #NoKidHungry

Tekashi 6ix9ine DENIED Charity Donation & Flips Out!

Clevver News
4.7M
1,230 views

Transcript

The interactive transcript could not be loaded.
Rating is available when the video has been rented.
This feature is not available right now. Please try again later.
Published on May 14, 2020

More Celebrity News ►► http://bit.ly/SubClevverNews

#Tekashi6ix9ine #6ix9ine #NoKidHungry

Rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine can’t even give away $200,000 to No Kid Hungry as the nonprofit turned down his attempted donation. Tekashi clapped back big time and fans are totally torn over this whole situation on Twitter.

What’s up? It’s Sussan Mourad here with Clevver News and if you’ve been keeping up with the whereabouts of Rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine, you know that he was released early from prison last month.

We don’t need to get into all the details of his back story of being snitch Because 1. it’s very controversial and complicated and 2. We don’t have enough time.


For More Clevver Visit:
Find us on Facebook: http://facebook.com/clevver
Keep up with us on Instagram: http://instagr.am/Clevver
Follow us on Twitter: http://twitter.com/ClevverTV
Tweet Me: http://www.twitter.com/sussan_mourad

Advertisement
When autoplay is enabled, a suggested video will automatically play next.

Up next

to add this to Watch Later

Add to