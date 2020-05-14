Tekashi 6ix9ine DENIED Charity Donation & Flips Out!

Published on May 14, 2020

More Celebrity News ►► http://bit.ly/SubClevverNews



#Tekashi6ix9ine #6ix9ine #NoKidHungry



Rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine can’t even give away $200,000 to No Kid Hungry as the nonprofit turned down his attempted donation. Tekashi clapped back big time and fans are totally torn over this whole situation on Twitter.



What’s up? It’s Sussan Mourad here with Clevver News and if you’ve been keeping up with the whereabouts of Rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine, you know that he was released early from prison last month.



We don’t need to get into all the details of his back story of being snitch Because 1. it’s very controversial and complicated and 2. We don’t have enough time.





For More Clevver Visit:

Find us on Facebook: http://facebook.com/clevver

Keep up with us on Instagram: http://instagr.am/Clevver

Follow us on Twitter: http://twitter.com/ClevverTV

Tweet Me: http://www.twitter.com/sussan_mourad