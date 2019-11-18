China Has Started World War 3 | General Robert Spalding

Rating is available when the video has been rented.
Published on Nov 18, 2019
China is the only country fighting a truly 21st century war. For decades the Chinese Communist Party has been quietly invading the United States while America's elite slept. World War 3 has already begun. And America might be losing. Retired Air Force Brigadier, General Robert Spalding joins me to talk about his new book Stealth War: How China Took Over While America's Elite Slept.