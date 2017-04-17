Steve Martin Teaches Comedy | Official Trailer | MasterClass

Published on Apr 17, 2017

One of Steve Martin’s first gigs was at a drive-in movie theater. When the audience liked a joke, they honked. In this class, Steve shares insights from performing for cars and humans over a 50-year career spanning sold-out arenas and blockbuster films. Gain access to the mind of a comedy genius. Learn how to find your voice, gather material, develop an act, and take your writing to the next level.



In 5+ hours of video lessons, Steve Martin teaches:

• Getting started in comedy

• Gathering material

• Finding your comedic voice

• Developing a comedic persona

• Jokes and bits

• Delivery

• Crafting your act

• Opening and closing your act

• Profanity and morality

• Growing as a performer

• Nerves, hecklers and bombing

• A life in the arts

• Creating characters

• Story techniques

• Editing



