Steve Martin Teaches Comedy | Official Trailer | MasterClass

Published on Apr 17, 2017

One of Steve Martin’s first gigs was at a drive-in movie theater. When the audience liked a joke, they honked. In this class, Steve shares insights from performing for cars and humans over a 50-year career spanning sold-out arenas and blockbuster films. Gain access to the mind of a comedy genius. Learn how to find your voice, gather material, develop an act, and take your writing to the next level.

Learn more about Steve's MasterClass at https://www.masterclass.com/sm

In 5+ hours of video lessons, Steve Martin teaches:
• Getting started in comedy
• Gathering material
• Finding your comedic voice
• Developing a comedic persona
• Jokes and bits
• Delivery
• Crafting your act
• Opening and closing your act
• Profanity and morality
• Growing as a performer
• Nerves, hecklers and bombing
• A life in the arts
• Creating characters
• Story techniques
• Editing

