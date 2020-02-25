Kylie Jenner Will Not REKINDLE Relationship With Jordyn Woods!

Published on Feb 25, 2020

Just in case you were wondering, approximately one year after the Jordyn Woods Tristan Thompson cheating scandal, Kylie Jenner is thriving with her new post-Jordyn friend group. And if you are like me and hoping they would rekindle… THINK AGAIN!



Time has flown and literally so much has happened since then.



Khloé Kardashian broke up with Tristan, Jordyn sat down for her Red Table Talk and lie detector test to prove her innocence, and the whole situation caused a falling out between Jordyn and Kylie.



This was the most heartbreaking part of the ordeal for many fans as Kylie and Jordyn had been BFFs since childhood and they were so close that they literally lived together.





