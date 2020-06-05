'Riverdale' Creator RESPONDS To Vanessa Morgan!

Published on Jun 5, 2020

Just days after Vanessa Morgan called out Riverdale writers for making black actors the ‘sidekick’ and getting paid the least on the show, the creator of ‘Riverdale’ has issued an official apology. Watch the latest Clevver News Feed: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=l1miO...



· Help the family of George Floyd here: https://www.gofundme.com/f/georgefloyd

· Fight for Breonna Taylor here: https://justiceforbreonna.org/

· Help the family of Ahmaud Arbery here: https://www.gofundme.com/f/i-run-with...

· Want to help protestors? Donate to one or more community bail funds here: https://secure.actblue.com/donate/bai...

· Visit Movement for Black Lives for additional ways you can help the cause here: https://m4bl.org/

· Want to connect with leaders building grass roots campaigns? Clik here: https://www.untilfreedom.com/

