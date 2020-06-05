#hashtag

'Riverdale' Creator RESPONDS To Vanessa Morgan!

Clevver News
4.72M
3,410 views

Transcript

The interactive transcript could not be loaded.
Rating is available when the video has been rented.
This feature is not available right now. Please try again later.
Published on Jun 5, 2020

Just days after Vanessa Morgan called out Riverdale writers for making black actors the ‘sidekick’ and getting paid the least on the show, the creator of ‘Riverdale’ has issued an official apology. Watch the latest Clevver News Feed: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=l1miO...

Subscribe for more Celebrity News ►► http://bit.ly/SubClevverNews

More from Clevver News:
Rumor Patrol: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IaJYu...
YouTuber News: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Cyv6r...
Celebrity Lowdown: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GKA34...

For More Clevver Visit:
Find us on Facebook: http://facebook.com/clevver
Keep up with us on Instagram: http://instagr.am/Clevver
Follow us on Twitter: http://twitter.com/ClevverTV
· Help the family of George Floyd here: https://www.gofundme.com/f/georgefloyd
· Fight for Breonna Taylor here: https://justiceforbreonna.org/
· Help the family of Ahmaud Arbery here: https://www.gofundme.com/f/i-run-with...
· Want to help protestors? Donate to one or more community bail funds here: https://secure.actblue.com/donate/bai...
· Visit Movement for Black Lives for additional ways you can help the cause here: https://m4bl.org/
· Want to connect with leaders building grass roots campaigns? Clik here: https://www.untilfreedom.com/
· Help the family of George Floyd here: https://www.gofundme.com/f/georgefloyd
· Fight for Breonna Taylor here: https://justiceforbreonna.org/
· Help the family of Ahmaud Arbery here: https://www.gofundme.com/f/i-run-with...
· Want to help protestors? Donate to one or more community bail funds here: https://secure.actblue.com/donate/bai...
· Visit Movement for Black Lives for additional ways you can help the cause here: https://m4bl.org/
· Want to connect with leaders building grass roots campaigns? Clik here: https://www.untilfreedom.com/


Follow our hosts!
Emile Ennis Jr. @emileennisjr Sussan Mourad @sussan_mourad

#hashtag #hashtag #hashtag

Advertisement
When autoplay is enabled, a suggested video will automatically play next.

Up next

to add this to Watch Later

Add to