Jeffree Star & Close Friend IGNITE Dating Speculation!

Published on Jan 22, 2020

More Celebrity News ►► http://bit.ly/SubClevverNews



The wound is still fresh from Jeffree Star and Nathan Schwandt’s heartbreaking split, but fans are wasting no time and already shipping a newly single Jeffree Star with someone else… who may look very familiar to all you Jeffree Star fans!



What’s up? It’s Sinead DeVries here with Clevver News and just 11 days after Jeffree Star announced his split from his longtime boyfriend Nathan Schwandt, fans are shipping Jeffree with a new man.



And I know I know, before you totally freak out, these are the opinions of fans all over the internet, I’m just the messenger.



We know the Nate wound is still fresh.



It was only on January 11th that Jeffree uploaded his video called “We Broke Up” and confirmed that he and his boyfriend of around five years had gone their separate ways.



In the video Jeffree also revealed that Nathan never wanted to be in the spotlight and had a hard time adjusting to the attention he’s been given as a result of their public relationship and that’s why the two started growing apart.



He also talked about how Nathan’s mental health was struggling from multiple losses in a short period of time. So fans were obviously completely heart broken, but apparently the internet moves on quickly.



Can you guess who fans are shipping Jeffree with?



None other than his longtime friend and collaborator Mitchell Halliday aka mmmmitchell.



We all know that Jeffree and Mitchell have been friends for a long time and have collaborated on past projects!



Mitchell has appeared in many of Jeffree’s videos over the years.



And Mitchell was also in a recent video from when he was on vacation in Bora Bora with Jeffree and Nate.



And just yesterday Jeffree and Mitchell were spotted on each other’s IG stories.



Mitchell posted this selfie, which Jeffree reposted to his story.



Jeffree also shared pics of their McDonald’s feast but that’s not what set fans off.



Jeffree shared these videos on his story from the next morning, meaning Mitchell spent the night, or at least that’s what fans are concluding!



The vids show the two of them enjoying a stunning sunrise, which Jeffree accidentally refers to as a sunset but we’ll let it slide it was probably like 6 AM.



And fans immediately took to Twitter to share their feelings about all of this.



One person said quote, “So I knowww @JeffreeStar literally just got out of a relationship and my heart is still broken , BUT that insta story with him and @MMMMITCHELL has me like”



Another fan wrote quote, “I need @JeffreeStar and @MMMMITCHELL to be a couple. Please. My birthday is next Sunday and this is all I’m asking for.”



And another said quote, “Is it too soon to ship @JeffreeStar and @MMMMITCHELL ?? Jstar needs a man who makes his own money moves”



But some other fans think that if this is a thing it could just be temporary.



One person said quote, “Is @MMMMITCHELL @JeffreeStar’s rebound?”



And another said quote, “@JeffreeStar Now we got a rebound phase”



But regardless of what Jeffree is up to these days, we have to respect it. He is a single man now and while we might not be used to it yet, that’s our new normal with him.



I mean just this past weekend fans caught Jeffree being a little flirty with Todrick Hall on Instagram.



On Saturday, a newly single Jeffree took to Instagram and shared a photo of himself showing off a new makeup look.



He captioned the photo saying quote, “I’m hungry for some chocolate.”



To which Todrick replied saying quote, “Well, since you asked so nicely” with the raising hand emoji.



Jeffree then flirtatiously replied to Todrick with a bunch of angel and fire emojis.



So naturally, fans starting shipping these two as well.



One person commented saying quote, “@todrick I ship it”



Another said quote, “shipping the Todfree. Or...Jefrick?”



And another wrote quote, “@todrick @jeffreestar the couple we didn’t know we needed”



So clearly fans are on board with just about anyone as long as they make Jeffree happy.



That’s all that really matters.



And if Jeffree wants to take some time to be single and live his best life, then we are cool with that too.



At this point, we just want whatever is best for him and regardless of what the internet wants or ships, he makes his own decisions.



But I want to know what you guys think about all of this.



Do you think there’s something going on between Jeffree and mmmmitchell? Do you ship him and Todrick? Or with someone else all together?



Let me know down in the comments below.



After that, be sure to hit that subscribe button and click that bell so you don’t miss any of our new stories. Then click right over here for more entertainment news.



Thanks for hanging out with me here on Clevver News, I’m Sinead DeVries and have a great day.





For More Clevver Visit:

Find us on Facebook: http://facebook.com/clevver

Keep up with us on Instagram: http://instagr.am/Clevver

Follow us on Twitter: http://twitter.com/ClevverTV

Tweet Me: http://www.twitter.com/sineaddevries