Trailblazing Politician Andrea Jenkins on Her History-Making Campaign | The Marti Report | Logo TV

#TheMartiReport is back! 💃🌈 In this episode, Minneapolis city council member Andrea Jenkins—the first Black transgender woman elected to public office in U.S. history—chats with Marti Gould Cummings about breaking ground in politics, launching the Transgender Oral History Project at the University of Minnesota, and honoring civil rights heroes from history.
