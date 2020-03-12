#TheMartiReport #AndreaJenkins #TransgenderOralHistoryProject

Trailblazing Politician Andrea Jenkins on Her History-Making Campaign | The Marti Report | Logo TV

Published on Mar 12, 2020

#TheMartiReport is back! 💃🌈 In this episode, Minneapolis city council member Andrea Jenkins—the first Black transgender woman elected to public office in U.S. history—chats with Marti Gould Cummings about breaking ground in politics, launching the Transgender Oral History Project at the University of Minnesota, and honoring civil rights heroes from history.

#AndreaJenkins #TransgenderOralHistoryProject #LogoTV

Logo is a leading entertainment brand inspired by and for the LGBTQ+ community and reflects the creative class across television, digital and social platforms. Logo features one-of-a-kind personalities, shows, specials, and unique stories. From hit series like RuPaul's Drag Race, to legendary movies and sitcoms The Golden Girls, AbFab, Will&Grace and more, Logo TV provides an entertainment experience outside the boundaries of what's expected.

