US Calls Out Chinese Companies with Military Links

Published on Jun 29, 2020

The Pentagon has produced a list of 20 Chinese companies it says has close links to or are directly controlled by the Chinese Communist Party's Military—China's People's Liberation Army. On the list are Huawei and Hikvision, companies that have long been targeted by the Trump Administration. But is the trade war now veering into complete decoupling of the US China economies? And what will it mean for the global economy? It comes as India bans 59 Chinese apps, including Tik Tok, amidst the India China border conflict.

