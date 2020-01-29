Ariana Grande & REUNITES With 'Victorious' Co-Star At Disneyland!

Published on Jan 29, 2020

Ariana Grande and Matt Bennett, aka Cat and Robbie, just served up some adorable BFF moments and they even threw it back to their Victorious days by belting out into song. What’s up? It’s Sinnead Devieres here with Clevver News and who doesn’t love a good nostalgia moment? I know we do! Especially when it’s between two of our favorite former co-stars like Ariana Grande and Matt Bennett.Coming off the Grammys, Ariana Grande may have been snubbed of awards but she still had plenty to celebrate.She absolutely slayed her performance of her songs “imagine,” “7 rings,” and “thank u next” and looked like an actual Disney princess on the red carpet.And speaking of Disney princesses, what better place to celebrate an epic Grammys night than Disneyland!And that’s exactly what Ari did.On Monday, the day after the Grammys, Ariana and her BFF Matt Bennett were spotting hanging out at Disneyland together. Ariana's mom and brother, Frankie Grande, were also spotted in the park that day.So it seems like it was a full family celebration!Matt also posted a pic of him at the Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance attraction at Disneyland, standing in front of storm troopers.But just when you think it can’t get any cuter than Ari spending the day with her former co-star and BFF at Disneyland, think again.Because these two took the nostalgia to a whole new level when they starting belting out songs from the Victorious soundtrack.Matt posted videos to his IG of him and Ari singing "Freak the Freak Out" and "All I Want Is Everything. So if any of you still thought there was any beef left between Victoria and Ari from the Victorious days, this should squash those rumors. And I mean come on, if this entire thing doesn’t make you smile, I honestly don’t know what will!And fans agree. They are going off on Twitter about how much they love this moment.And we honestly couldn’t agree more.But we all know that this isn't the first time that Ariana and Matt have brought us back to the Victorious through music. Back in November 2019, during Ariana's Sweetener/Thank U Next concert in Atlanta, Matt was spotted jamming out to the Victorious theme song together with fans in the audience.But then he took things a step further by surprising us all and getting up on stage with Ari. They performed "I Think You're Swell" together, and if you were a fan of the show, this performance will bring you back your Cabbie shipping days.I mean we’re still out here shipping Cat and Robbie after that!But even before that epic performance at Ari’s Atlanta concert, Ariana featured Matt in her epic Thank U Next music video.They recreated the iconic toothbrush scene from Bring It On and it was adorable and extremely accurate.Seriously, how amazing is their friendship? I honestly don’t think we could possibly stan them more.But when it comes to a good Victorious throwback, Ari doesn’t stop with just Matt.She’s actually still good friends with most of her cast mates.Ari also had both Liz Gillies and Daniella Monet in her Thank U Next music video.Daniella played one of the Bring It On cheerleaders.And Liz played Lindsay Lohan’s part in the Mean Girls scenes.And we love to see it!I’ll take a good throwback any day of the week, who needs to wait for Thursday?But I want to know what you guys think about all of this.Did you watch the entire video of Ari and Matt singing Victorious songs? And what would you have done if you ran into them at Disneyland?I can’t even imagine, I would’ve totally freaked out!Let me know down in the comments below.After that, be sure to hit that subscribe button and click that bell so you don’t miss any of our new stories. Then click right over here for more entertainment news. Thanks for hanging out with me here on Clevver Newsand have a great day.



