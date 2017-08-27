QupZilla Renamed, Ubuntu Feature Freeze, Fail2Ban, Librem 5 and more | This Week in Linux

Published on Aug 27, 2017

Coming up on This Week in Linux, we saw some new releases from GIMP, Fail2Ban, Audacious, Voyager Linux, and many more. Ubuntu has reached Feature Freeze, we'll talk about the latest changes before the freeze. QupZilla has chosen the new name of the browser. Updates from System76 on Pop!_OS as well as some news on some Linux Hardware. Then we'll check out this week's Linux Gaming news which there is a surprising amount that may require a Rapid Fire approach. All that and more on today's episode of This Week in Linux.





Content Related Links:

__App News:__

QupZilla Renamed to Falkon - http://blog.qupzilla.com/2017/08/qupz...

Gimp 2.9.6 Released - https://www.gimp.org/news/2017/08/24/...

Stacer Rewrtten with C++; Drops Electron - https://github.com/oguzhaninan/Stacer

Audacious 3.9 - http://audacious-media-player.org/new...

MellowPlayer: Qt Cloud Music App - https://github.com/ColinDuquesnoy/Mel...

Fail2Ban 0.10 Released - https://github.com/fail2ban/fail2ban/...

__Distro News:__

System76's Pop!_OS Development Update - https://blog.jolla.com/sailfishx/

SUSE Remains Committed to Btrfs - http://blog.system76.com/post/1646082...

Jolla Anounces Sailfish X - https://www.suse.com/communities/blog...

Chrome Enterprise - https://www.blog.google/topics/connec...

Voyager 16.04.3 - https://voyagerlive.org/live-voyager-...

Canonical Corner: Ubuntu Stuff - https://insights.ubuntu.com/2017/08/2...

__Linux Hardware__

Librem 5: GNU/Linux FLOSS Smartphone - https://puri.sm/shop/librem-5/

Entroware Zeus: Ultra Mobile Linux Laptop - https://www.entroware.com/store/zeus

Nimbusoft Ships Ubuntu Budgie Computers - https://nimbusoft.com/ubuntu-budgie/

__Linux Gaming__

F1 2017 - https://steamdb.info/app/515220/histo...

Ryan "Icculus" Gordon: Game to Port Next - https://www.patreon.com/posts/13971037

The Escapists 2 - https://www.team17.com/games/the-esca...

BioShock Infinite 75% OFF - http://store.steampowered.com/app/887...

Humble Spooky Horror Bundle - https://www.humblebundle.com/spooky-h...

Voxel Torf - http://www.voxelturf.net/

Shotgun Farmers - http://store.steampowered.com/app/604...

Cities: Skylines - http://www.paradoxplaza.com/cities-sk...

SolarGun - http://store.steampowered.com/app/553...

ASTROKILL - http://steamcommunity.com/app/376880/...

HTC Vive Drops to $599 - http://steamcommunity.com/games/35804...



Segment Index:

00:43 = Stream

__Top Stories:__

01:09 = Happy Birthday Linux

__App News:__

02:17 = QupZilla Renamed to Falkon

03:07 = Gimp 2.9.6 Released

03:40 = Stacer Rewrtten with C++; Drops Electron

04:23 = Audacious 3.9

05:07 = MellowPlayer: Qt Cloud Music App

07:12 = Fail2Ban 0.10 Released

__Distro News:__

08:07 = System76's Pop!_OS Development Update

09:03 = SUSE Remains Committed to Btrfs

11:25 = Jolla Anounces Sailfish X

13:15 = Chrome Enterprise

14:30 = Voyager 16.04.3

16:58 = Canonical Corner: Ubuntu Stuff

__Linux Hardware__

21:12 = Librem 5: GNU/Linux FLOSS Smartphone

23:34 = Entroware Zeus: Ultra Mobile Linux Laptop

24:04 = Nimbusoft Ships Ubuntu Budgie Computers

__Linux Gaming__

24:33 = F1 2017

25:15 = Ryan "Icculus" Gordon: Game to Port Next

25:58 = The Escapists 2

26:11 = BioShock Infinite 75% OFF

27:27 = Humble Spooky Horror Bundle

27:58 = Voxel Torf

28:20 = Shotgun Farmers

28:28 = Cities: Skylines

28:35 = SolarGun

28:41 = ASTROKILL

29:06 = HTC Vive Drops to $599