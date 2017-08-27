QupZilla Renamed, Ubuntu Feature Freeze, Fail2Ban, Librem 5 and more | This Week in Linux

Watch Queue
Coming up on This Week in Linux, we saw some new releases from GIMP, Fail2Ban, Audacious, Voyager Linux, and many more. Ubuntu has reached Feature Freeze, we'll talk about the latest changes before the freeze. QupZilla has chosen the new name of the browser. Updates from System76 on Pop!_OS as well as some news on some Linux Hardware. Then we'll check out this week's Linux Gaming news which there is a surprising amount that may require a Rapid Fire approach. All that and more on today's episode of This Week in Linux.
Content Related Links:
__App News:__
QupZilla Renamed to Falkon - http://blog.qupzilla.com/2017/08/qupz...
Gimp 2.9.6 Released - https://www.gimp.org/news/2017/08/24/...
Stacer Rewrtten with C++; Drops Electron - https://github.com/oguzhaninan/Stacer
Audacious 3.9 - http://audacious-media-player.org/new...
MellowPlayer: Qt Cloud Music App - https://github.com/ColinDuquesnoy/Mel...
Fail2Ban 0.10 Released - https://github.com/fail2ban/fail2ban/...
__Distro News:__
System76's Pop!_OS Development Update - https://blog.jolla.com/sailfishx/
SUSE Remains Committed to Btrfs - http://blog.system76.com/post/1646082...
Jolla Anounces Sailfish X - https://www.suse.com/communities/blog...
Chrome Enterprise - https://www.blog.google/topics/connec...
Voyager 16.04.3 - https://voyagerlive.org/live-voyager-...
Canonical Corner: Ubuntu Stuff - https://insights.ubuntu.com/2017/08/2...
__Linux Hardware__
Librem 5: GNU/Linux FLOSS Smartphone - https://puri.sm/shop/librem-5/
Entroware Zeus: Ultra Mobile Linux Laptop - https://www.entroware.com/store/zeus
Nimbusoft Ships Ubuntu Budgie Computers - https://nimbusoft.com/ubuntu-budgie/
__Linux Gaming__
F1 2017 - https://steamdb.info/app/515220/histo...
Ryan "Icculus" Gordon: Game to Port Next - https://www.patreon.com/posts/13971037
The Escapists 2 - https://www.team17.com/games/the-esca...
BioShock Infinite 75% OFF - http://store.steampowered.com/app/887...
Humble Spooky Horror Bundle - https://www.humblebundle.com/spooky-h...
Voxel Torf - http://www.voxelturf.net/
Shotgun Farmers - http://store.steampowered.com/app/604...
Cities: Skylines - http://www.paradoxplaza.com/cities-sk...
SolarGun - http://store.steampowered.com/app/553...
ASTROKILL - http://steamcommunity.com/app/376880/...
HTC Vive Drops to $599 - http://steamcommunity.com/games/35804...
----------------------------------
Segment Index:
00:43 = Stream
__Top Stories:__
01:09 = Happy Birthday Linux
__App News:__
02:17 = QupZilla Renamed to Falkon
03:07 = Gimp 2.9.6 Released
03:40 = Stacer Rewrtten with C++; Drops Electron
04:23 = Audacious 3.9
05:07 = MellowPlayer: Qt Cloud Music App
07:12 = Fail2Ban 0.10 Released
__Distro News:__
08:07 = System76's Pop!_OS Development Update
09:03 = SUSE Remains Committed to Btrfs
11:25 = Jolla Anounces Sailfish X
13:15 = Chrome Enterprise
14:30 = Voyager 16.04.3
16:58 = Canonical Corner: Ubuntu Stuff
__Linux Hardware__
21:12 = Librem 5: GNU/Linux FLOSS Smartphone
23:34 = Entroware Zeus: Ultra Mobile Linux Laptop
24:04 = Nimbusoft Ships Ubuntu Budgie Computers
__Linux Gaming__
24:33 = F1 2017
25:15 = Ryan "Icculus" Gordon: Game to Port Next
25:58 = The Escapists 2
26:11 = BioShock Infinite 75% OFF
27:27 = Humble Spooky Horror Bundle
27:58 = Voxel Torf
28:20 = Shotgun Farmers
28:28 = Cities: Skylines
28:35 = SolarGun
28:41 = ASTROKILL
29:06 = HTC Vive Drops to $599
