#FoxBusiness #LouDobbs

Rep. Jordan calls for Comey investigation: 'He's at the heart of everything'

Fox Business
1.01M
228,037 views

Transcript

The interactive transcript could not be loaded.
Rating is available when the video has been rented.
This feature is not available right now. Please try again later.
Published on May 11, 2020

Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, and Rep. Andy Biggs, R-Ariz., discuss the latest developments on former Trump administration national security adviser Michael Flynn's case with FOX Business' Lou Dobbs. #FoxBusiness #LouDobbs

Subscribe to Fox Business! https://bit.ly/2D9Cdse
Watch more Fox Business Video: https://video.foxbusiness.com
Watch Fox Business Network Live: http://www.foxnewsgo.com/

FOX Business Network (FBN) is a financial news channel delivering real-time information across all platforms that impact both Main Street and Wall Street. Headquartered in New York — the business capital of the world — FBN launched in October 2007 and is one of the leading business networks on television, having topped CNBC in Business Day viewers for the second consecutive year in 2018. The network is available in nearly 80 million homes in all markets across the United States. Owned by FOX Corporation, FBN is a unit of FOX News Media and has bureaus in Chicago, Los Angeles, and Washington, D.C.

Watch full episodes of FBN Primetime shows
Lou Dobbs Tonight: https://video.foxbusiness.com/playlis...
Kennedy: https://video.foxbusiness.com/playlis...
Follow Fox Business on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FoxBusiness
Follow Fox Business on Twitter: https://twitter.com/foxbusiness
Follow Fox Business on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/foxbusiness

Advertisement
When autoplay is enabled, a suggested video will automatically play next.

Up next

to add this to Watch Later

Add to