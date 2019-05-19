Hitting the Wall S2 • E10

Can Austin and Julian keep up with Emma Coburn’s steeplechase workout? | Hitting the Wall

Olympic
3.4M
613 views

Transcript

The interactive transcript could not be loaded.
Rating is available when the video has been rented.
This feature is not available right now. Please try again later.
Published on May 19, 2019

The fitness duo attempts an intense steeplechase training session with 2017 world champion Emma Coburn of the U.S. setting the pace.

Fitness-minded social influencers are paired with Olympians from around the world in order to experience their highly demanding workouts: http://bit.ly/2Qt7WNy

Subscribe to the official Olympic channel here & hit the bell! 🔔: http://bit.ly/SubscribeOlympic

Visit the Olympic Channel, where the Games never end: http://www.olympicchannel.com

Advertisement
When autoplay is enabled, a suggested video will automatically play next.

Up next

to add this to Watch Later

Add to