Linux Kernel 4.16, GIMP 2.10 RC, Firefox Facebook Container, Qubes OS & more | This Week in Linux 26

Published on Apr 1, 2018

Facebook is still under fire for privacy violations but Mozilla is trying to help users mitigate these issues with their new Facebook Container Extension for Firefox. There was some very exciting news from the GIMP team regarding the long awaited next release of the software. We got some updates for a couple photo related applications with RawTherapee and digiKam. We'll take a look at Barrier, a new fork of the Synergy software. Barrier is a project to help you use one mouse and one keyboard on multilple computers simultaneously. We take a deep dive into the latest updates of the Linux Kernel because there are a lot of great features on the way. The Humble Indie Bundle is back and we'll check out some updates for some distros including OpenMediaVault, Pop OS, Qubes and more. All that and much more coming up.



Segment Index:

00:18 = Microsoft is putting Windows on the Back Burner [ http://money.cnn.com/2018/03/29/news/... ]

02:18 = Firefox's New Facebook Extension [ https://blog.mozilla.org/blog/2018/03... | https://www.nbcnews.com/tech/social-m... ]

03:55 = GIMP 2.10 RC Released [ https://www.gimp.org/news/2018/03/26/... | https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AemoQ... ]

07:24 = RawTherapee 5.4 Released [ http://rawtherapee.com/blog/rawtherap... ]

08:40 = Tilix 1.7.7 [ https://github.com/gnunn1/tilix/relea... ]

09:26 = digiKam 5.9 Released [ https://www.digikam.org/ ]

10:08 = Barrier - a Synergy fork [ https://github.com/debauchee/barrier ]

12:05 = Linux Kernel Updates & News [ http://lkml.iu.edu/hypermail/linux/ke... ]

14:55 = Valve Open-Source Networking Sockets Lib [ https://github.com/ValveSoftware/Game... ]

16:11 = Update for GNOME Shell Memory Leak [ https://gitlab.gnome.org/GNOME/gnome-... ]

17:07 = OpenMediaVault 3.0.99 Released [ http://www.openmediavault.org/ ]

18:08 = Pop!_OS 18.04-testing [ http://blog.system76.com/post/1722779... ]

20:22 = Qubes OS 4.0 Released [ https://www.qubes-os.org/doc/releases... ]

21:51 = Happy 25th Birthday Red Hat! [ https://www.redhat.com/en/blog/25-yea... ]

23:07 = Slax 9.4 Linux OS [ https://www.slax.org/en/blog/24788-Sl... ]

24:29 = Canonical Corner [ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=y4lF_... | https://bazaar.launchpad.net/~ubuntu-... | https://insights.ubuntu.com/2018/03/2... ]

27:05 = Humble Indie Bundle 19 [ http://tuxdigital.com/go/humble-indie... ]

29:00 = Plasma Mobile and Open Devices [ http://blog.bshah.in/2018/03/26/plasm... ]

30:14 = $500,000 DuckDuckGo Privacy Challenge [ https://www.crowdrise.com/duckduckgop... ]