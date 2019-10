Published on Oct 30, 2019

Dashiwei Tiankeng is a giant hole in Guangxi province with 600m deep:

https://www.wondermondo.com/dashiwei-...

https://baike.baidu.com/item/%E7%99%B...

located in

N24.808158 E106.444140

This glass view platform have possible become the highest view platform in the world.