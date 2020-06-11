MUSICIAN'S VIDEO BLOG | Why have I ended playing in a band? | Townwalker

Rating is available when the video has been rented.
This feature is not available right now. Please try again later.
Published on Jun 11, 2020
Why have I ended playing in a band? I talk about the life of a musician, the breakups of groups in this new video of the musician’s blog.
Let me know what you think about this video in the comments.
Townwalker (Konstantin Birukov) is a Russian musician, singer - songwriter in English and Russian. He works in the genres of indie, acoustic rock, folk, Britpop, indie folk music, folk acoustic, indie acoustic.