#ThrowbackThursday

Netherlands v Great Britain - Women's Hockey Gold Match | Throwback Thursday

Olympic
3.4M
287 views
Rating is available when the video has been rented.
This feature is not available right now. Please try again later.
Published on May 23, 2019

Enjoy this classic Olympic Women's Hockey match between, the Netherlands and Great Britain from The Olympic Games Rio 2016.

See Ellen Hoog take a young hockey team to the next level in the Z Team: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Pp4_-...

What is your favorite Olympic moment of all time? Let us know in the comments below and it might be featured in the next #ThrowbackThursday!

Subscribe to the official Olympic channel here & hit the bell! 🔔: http://bit.ly/SubscribeOlympic

Visit the Olympic Channel, where the Games never end: http://www.olympicchannel.com

Advertisement
When autoplay is enabled, a suggested video will automatically play next.

Up next

to add this to Watch Later

Add to