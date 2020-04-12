Willow Seals, Grade 3, #drawing, #draw, how to draw willow seals.

How to draw a willow cat? We will consider this question today.
Spring has come. The willow blossomed.
0:04 First let's draw one line. This line is a bit curved because it is a branch of a willow.
0:10 Now draw the ovals on the twig. Actually these little ovals are willow seals.
0:20 On the first tick, we draw five seals.
0:44 Now let's draw another willow branch. It is similar to the first because these branches are from the same willow.
1:01 We draw willow seals on the second branch. They are here just like on the first branch. Count how many willow cats are here. And draw yourself these seals.
1:41 Let's paint our willow cats. They are yellow and gray.
