Published on Apr 13, 2020

More Celebrity News ►► http://bit.ly/SubClevverNews



#Rihanna #FentyBeauty #StayHome



Fans have been eagerly awaiting Rihanna’s R9 for what seems like forever, right? Well, with everyone staying at home and craving new content, RiRi has been getting hit up for that new album drop and she’s got some words for y’all.



What’s up everyone, it’s Emile Ennis Jr. bringing you all the news updates here from my in-home Clevver studio and you guys, Rihanna is not holding back.



Centers for Disease Control and Prevention: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/





For More Clevver Visit:

Find us on Facebook: http://facebook.com/clevver

Keep up with us on Instagram: http://instagr.am/Clevver

Follow us on Twitter: http://twitter.com/ClevverTV

Tweet Me: http://www.twitter.com/emileennisjr