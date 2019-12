Published on Dec 10, 2019

Exercise: starting in a standing position, dive to the left, grasp the ball, get back to your feet and then do the same to the right. Complete this sequence two times and then move the balls before repeating it another two times, but reversing the order of the dives.



Key points:

• Legs to be extended after diving

• Head to be aligned with body

• Eyes to be kept on ball while diving



Repetitions: Six (three with rightward dive first, three with leftward dive first).