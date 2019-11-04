#MusicMonday

Evgeniya Kanaeva's beautiful Rhythmic Gymnastics Routine to Fantasie Impromptu | Music Monday

Olympic
3.9M
630 views
Published on Nov 4, 2019

Enjoy this look back at Evgeniya Kanaeva's Ribbon Routine to Fantasie Impromptu by Frédéric Chopin from the Summer Olympic Games 2012 in London, UK.

Are you missing your favorite Olympic performance to music? Just let us know in the comments and we will add them to a future #MusicMonday!

