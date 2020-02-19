Demi Lovato's Eating Disorder RELAPSE Led To Overdose!

Published on Feb 19, 2020

More Celebrity News ►► http://bit.ly/SubClevverNews



Demi Lovato is opening up about her past struggles with eating disorders and how they were linked to her near-fatal overdose in 2018. She said that she is finally no longer willing to “destroy” her mental health by wanting to look a certain way.



What’s up? It’s Dani Golub here with Clevver News and Demi Lovato recently sat down with Ashley Graham on her podcast and Demi talked about her journey back in the spotlight during her recovery and how she’s putting her health first.



And before we get into everything, I just wanted to let you all know that we will be covering some heavy topics in this story so please only continue watching if you feel comfortable doing so.



Alright so, Ashley and Demi talked about everything from body image to eating disorders to their careers and everything in between.



Throughout the conversation Demi explained that she's focusing on accepting her body as it is, rather than trying to spend her entire day in the gym.



She revealed that after every meal she would workout and even go as far as taking business meetings in the gym so she didn’t have to miss a workout.



Demi said that quote, “I thought the past few years was recovery from an eating disorder, when it actually was just completely falling into it. And I just realized that, like, maybe my symptoms weren’t as obvious as before, but it was definitely an eating issue.”



And Demi got candid and went on to reveal that the amount she was pushing herself and the facade she was putting out are part of what led to her overdose in 2018.



Demi talked about her recovery and how she’s working with a team of people to help her in every aspect of her life like a dietician and a therapist.



And Demi talked about one piece of helpful advice she’s gotten from her dietician, which was a suggestion that she needs to focus on body acceptance over body positivity.



And we all know that body positivity is what a lot of people are preaching, but Demi revealed that as much as she preaches it, she can’t always get there herself.



Demi revealed what she does instead to overcome the negativity.



And we love this! Such a powerful message.



Demi went on to explain why this works for her.



She said that quote, “So you express gratitude in the health and then you just express reality in accepting yourself rather than trying to convince yourself of something that you don't believe. I would love to be in a place where I can say I'm super confident in my body, but the reality is, I'm not."



And Demi also revealed that she’s found freedom in throwing out her scale.



She said that she doesn't know what she currently weighs, but normally she would’ve been able to know her weight down to the ounces without even needing a scale.



So clearly Demi has come a long way and through her recovery has been able to work through some of what lead to her near fatal overdose back in 2018.



And we’re just so happy to see that Demi is in a better place and able to talk about these topics so freely.



Do you appreciate that Demi is getting more candid about that horrible time and how she’s been overcoming it since? Let me know down in the comments.



We’re not the only ones out here supporting Demi on her road to recovery.



Both celebs and fans are coming together to show their love for Demi on social media.



Ariana Grande shares a screenshot of Demi’s interview with a simple heart on her IG story.



Ashley Graham, who conducted the interview, shared a snipped and wrote quote, “I am so proud to call @ddlovato a friend and I’m in awe of her strength and openness … Her faith, wisdom, and new found awareness has gotten her to a place where she’s comfortable enough to set boundaries or take a pause to heal; which is something we can all learn from.”



And The Bachelorette’s Hannah Brown wrote quote, “Love this and love you @ddlovato”



And the fans are taking to Twitter to show their love.



One person wrote quote, “@ddlovato I loved you dear. Stay strong and be brave. We're always here for you. Sending my hugs. I wish I could be that "Anyone" can help you out despite what you've struggling in your life.”



Another said quote, “Demi Lovato is a very brave & strong woman. That's it, that's the tweet.”



When do you think we will be getting new music from Demi? And what do you think about her interview with Ashley Graham?



Let me know down in the comments below.



And WAIT! Watch more Clevver News now by clicking right over here for our video on Demi’s epic Grammy’s performance that I just mentioned.



And subscribe to our channel because we’ve got all the tea on all of your favorite celebs and YouTubers.



Thanks for hanging out with me here on Clevver News, I’m Dani Golub and have a great day.





For More Clevver Visit:

Find us on Facebook: http://facebook.com/clevver

Keep up with us on Instagram: http://instagr.am/Clevver

Follow us on Twitter: http://twitter.com/ClevverTV

Tweet Me: http://www.twitter.com/danigolub_