Hong Kong is DANGEROUS!

Published on Jun 14, 2019

What is happening right now in Hong Kong can affect you! It's a massive eye-opener!



Tune in for our live show this coming Thursday about Hong Kong over on the ADVPodcasts channel: https://www.youtube.com/advpodcasts



Dave's instagram @coulsondave



Stay Awesome China (my new documentary): https://vimeo.com/ondemand/stayawesom...

Discount code: STAYAWESOME



For Motorcycle adventures around the world, and a talk-show on two wheels go to ADVChina every Monday 1pm EST

https://www.youtube.com/advchina

Cost Of Living in Vietnam vs. China

https://youtu.be/WFvUp1LWS5Y



For a realistic perspective on China and world travel from an American father and a Chinese mother with two half-Chinese daughters go to Laowhy86 every Wednesday 1pm EST

https://youtu.be/mErixa-YIJE

The End of Hong Kong - Extradition Law Explained

https://youtu.be/gZYslMrDccs



For a no-nonsense on the street look at Chinese culture and beyond from China’s original YouTuber, join SerpentZA on Friday at 1pm EST

https://www.youtube.com/serpentza

How China stops Overseas Students Integrating

https://youtu.be/-uXreGimP-o



Support Sasha and I on Patreon: http://www.patreon.com/serpentza

Join me on Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/winstoninchina

Twitter: @serpentza

Instagram: serpent_za