Hong Kong is DANGEROUS!

What is happening right now in Hong Kong can affect you! It's a massive eye-opener!Tune in for our live show this coming Thursday about Hong Kong over on the ADVPodcasts channel: https://www.youtube.com/advpodcastsDave's instagram @coulsondaveStay Awesome China (my new documentary): https://vimeo.com/ondemand/stayawesom...Discount code: STAYAWESOMEFor Motorcycle adventures around the world, and a talk-show on two wheels go to ADVChina every Monday 1pm ESThttps://www.youtube.com/advchinaCost Of Living in Vietnam vs. Chinahttps://youtu.be/WFvUp1LWS5YFor a realistic perspective on China and world travel from an American father and a Chinese mother with two half-Chinese daughters go to Laowhy86 every Wednesday 1pm ESThttps://youtu.be/mErixa-YIJEThe End of Hong Kong - Extradition Law Explainedhttps://youtu.be/gZYslMrDccsFor a no-nonsense on the street look at Chinese culture and beyond from China’s original YouTuber, join SerpentZA on Friday at 1pm ESThttps://www.youtube.com/serpentzaHow China stops Overseas Students Integratinghttps://youtu.be/-uXreGimP-oSupport Sasha and I on Patreon: http://www.patreon.com/serpentzaJoin me on Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/winstoninchinaTwitter: @serpentzaInstagram: serpent_za
