Indians Boycott Billions in Chinese Goods

China Uncensored
1.34M
19,000 views

Transcript

The interactive transcript could not be loaded.
Rating is available when the video has been rented.
This feature is not available right now. Please try again later.
Published on Jun 27, 2020

Limited Time Offer: Go to https://surfshark.com/uncensored and use code UNCENSORED to get 85% off a 2-year plan and 3 extra months for free!

People across India and the government are boycotting products made in China. It comes after a clash at the disputed border, where Chinese troops killed 20 Indian soldiers. How successful will this boycott be? And how will China react?

YouTube demonetizes our channels! We need your support!!
https://www.patreon.com/ChinaUncensored

We also accept bitcoin!
http://www.chinauncensored.tv/bitcoin/

Make sure to share this video with your friends!
______________________________
Subscribe for updates:
https://www.youtube.com/ChinaUncensor...

______________________________
Twitter: https://twitter.com/ChinaUncensored
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/ChinaUncensored
Instagram: http://instagram.com/ChinaUncensored

or check out the China Unscripted Podcast!
https://youtube.com/chinaunscripted
______________________________
© All Rights Reserved.

Advertisement
When autoplay is enabled, a suggested video will automatically play next.

Up next

to add this to Watch Later

Add to