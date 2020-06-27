Indians Boycott Billions in Chinese Goods

Watch Queue
Queue
Loading...
Loading...
Sign in to report inappropriate content.
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Limited Time Offer: Go to https://surfshark.com/uncensored and use code UNCENSORED to get 85% off a 2-year plan and 3 extra months for free!
People across India and the government are boycotting products made in China. It comes after a clash at the disputed border, where Chinese troops killed 20 Indian soldiers. How successful will this boycott be? And how will China react?
YouTube demonetizes our channels! We need your support!!
https://www.patreon.com/ChinaUncensored
We also accept bitcoin!
http://www.chinauncensored.tv/bitcoin/
Make sure to share this video with your friends!
______________________________
Subscribe for updates:
https://www.youtube.com/ChinaUncensor...
______________________________
Twitter: https://twitter.com/ChinaUncensored
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/ChinaUncensored
Instagram: http://instagram.com/ChinaUncensored
or check out the China Unscripted Podcast!
https://youtube.com/chinaunscripted
______________________________
© All Rights Reserved.
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Working...
Loading playlists...