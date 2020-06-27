Indians Boycott Billions in Chinese Goods

Published on Jun 27, 2020

Limited Time Offer: Go to https://surfshark.com/uncensored and use code UNCENSORED to get 85% off a 2-year plan and 3 extra months for free!



People across India and the government are boycotting products made in China. It comes after a clash at the disputed border, where Chinese troops killed 20 Indian soldiers. How successful will this boycott be? And how will China react?



YouTube demonetizes our channels! We need your support!!

https://www.patreon.com/ChinaUncensored



We also accept bitcoin!

http://www.chinauncensored.tv/bitcoin/



Make sure to share this video with your friends!

______________________________

Subscribe for updates:

https://www.youtube.com/ChinaUncensor...



______________________________

Twitter: https://twitter.com/ChinaUncensored

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/ChinaUncensored

Instagram: http://instagram.com/ChinaUncensored



or check out the China Unscripted Podcast!

https://youtube.com/chinaunscripted

______________________________

© All Rights Reserved.