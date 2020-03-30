Selena Gomez Spotted LIKING Justin Bieber Photo ... By Accident!

Published on Mar 30, 2020

More Celebrity News ►► http://bit.ly/SubClevverNews



Selena Gomez fans are always keeping a close eye on her every move, but the Selena scales were off the charts this weekend, after fans noticed that she had “liked” and then quickly “unliked” two photos that had to do with Justin Bieber…



Selena Gomez, on the other hand, was playing a very risky game of ‘what is my ex up to?’ But before you start forming opinions, just be aware that we have ALL been there at some point, accidents happen, and sometimes we forget that we’re toying with a very public domain.





For More Clevver Visit:

Find us on Facebook: http://facebook.com/clevver

Keep up with us on Instagram: http://instagr.am/Clevver

Follow us on Twitter: http://twitter.com/ClevverTV

Tweet Me: http://www.twitter.com/emileennisjr