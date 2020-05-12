#BhadBhabie #YungBans #DanielleBregoli

Is Bhad Bhabie's Relationship ILLEGAL?!?

Published on May 12, 2020

Word going around is that Bhad Bhabie AKA Danielle Bregoli is dating rapper Yung Bans after flaunting her second tattoo of a speculated boyfriend on her body, but she’s receiving backlash for an even bigger reason. She’s 17… and he’s 20…. which is technically illegal in California


Well that’s definitely one way to spark up dating rumors, but since both Bhad Bhabie and Yung Bans both shared a video of his name tattooed on her leg to their social media accounts, this is as much of a confirmation as we’ll need.

