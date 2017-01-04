This Pizza Gate Shit has really gotten totally outer limits, superstars we know doing this shit..

Published on Jan 4, 2017

John Podesta - #PizzaGate - Child Sex Trafficking - Satanic Occultism - The Deep State's Use Of Pedophilia As A Means Of Compromising Individuals And Controlling Them

In October 2016, with the contest for U.S. president heating up for the November 8 vote, thousands of emails damaging to the Clinton campaign were released on Wikileaks. Shocking evidence of political corruption involving the Clinton Foundation, the Clinton Campaign, and the campaign's manager, John Podesta (among many other parties), emerged. An unprecedented collusion between the corporate media and the Clinton campaign was revealed, with proof that presidential debate questions were shared in advance with Clinton, that Clinton had editorial control of many of the "news" articles published by the corporate media, and that $100's of millions were donated to Clinton by the Saudi government and other foreign entities, presenting a clear violation of US election law. The media bias in support of Clinton and against any of her rivals was unprecedented.

Never once has Wikileaks releases been proven to be fake. These emails are forensically linked with the personal computers and other devices of the parties in question. No one has denied the validity of the emails. As researchers began to review the material, in addition to evidence of bribery ("pay to play") and collusion, they found hundreds of disturbing emails that used what was obviously coded language. "Pizza," "hot dogs," "handkerchiefs," and "sauce," among other words, were used in ways that were at obvious odds with normal usage. What was President Obama doing ordering $65,000 of hot dogs to be flown in from Chicago? What was John Podesta doing misplacing a handkerchief with a pizza-related map on it? What was a Department of Justice child trafficking employee doing requesting some Haitian pizza with extra cheese? Why was John Podesta excitedly anticipating enjoying the pleasures of sharing a hot tub with the daughters of an associate, ages 7, 9, and 10?

Researchers were intrigued and began to study the social media presence of people named in the emails. Highly disturbing images and comments were found at Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook. Images of children's coffins, 3 year old girls with their hands restrained in sexually suggestive positions, babies that were called retarded whores, price tags placed on babies, artwork featuring gang rapes of young children, music groups discussing approvingly of the sexual preference for young children, pedophilia symbolism everywhere, and so forth. A pizza shop owner, and the 49th most powerful person in Washington, D.C., James Alefantis, was found to be at the center of the controversy. Alefantis is a high level democratic party operative, having met with the President several times in the past few years. The Clinton Foundation has a Haitian child rescue center across the street from Alefantis' pizza shop. There are reportedly underground tunnels connecting these facilities and possibly to the White House itself. Making matters even worse, John Podesta, and many of the other parties named in the emails, is involved in "spirit cooking," which is a Satanic, occult practice of feeding off the life force of others, especially young people. In public they hold mock sacrifices, even baking cakes in the form of a child and then delightfully eating it. But it is rumored that privately the ceremonies can be shockingly real.