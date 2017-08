Published on Aug 7, 2017

TRANSCRIPT AND SOURCES: https://www.corbettreport.com/?p=23653



[NOTE: This video was produced for BoilingFrogsPost.com on October 31, 2012. It is being made available in its entirety here for the first time.]



Military deception is an ancient and time-honoured art. Throughout recorded history, military commanders have attempted to spread false news and seed false information as part of psychological warfare operations to deceive, confuse, and demoralize the enemy...