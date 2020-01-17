Dove Cameron Slams CHEATING Claims Made By Ex, Ryan McCartan

Published on Jan 17, 2020

Dove Cameron’s ex-fiance Ryan McCartan just accused her of cheating on him during an Instagram Q&A, and things just got awkward…



What's up y'all, it's Emile Ennis Jr. back here on Clevver News, and if you haven't at some point in your life, today we're about to learn a lesson on that whole "loose lips sink ships" thing.



It’s been over three whole years since Dove Cameron and her Liv and Maddie co-star Ryan McCartan ended their 6-month engagement, and it was a devastating blow considering how cute they were together.



Anyway, there obviously wasn’t much talk surrounding them because of the obvious -- Dove is happy in love with her current boyfriend of three years and Descendants 2 & 3 co-star, Thomas Doherty.



But it seems we should’ve taken a deeper dive into Ryan’s statement after the two split back in October of 2016 that read, “Dove has decided this relationship isn’t what she wants. We still love each other very much. Please be sensitive, as this is painful.”



For one, he places the blame entirely on Dove and her decision to end the relationship, which could have alluded to the fact that her cheating was the cause of the breakup.



Secondly, when he mentioned, “This is painful,” he could’ve been talking about Dove’s actions which caused him a large amount of pain.



The signs were all there and they just went straight over our heads…



Dove’s statement, on the other hand, was a little different. She wrote, “Thank you for your support & full hearts in this very intense & human time. There's a lot love between Ryan & I. Life is beautiful & long.”



Interesting… but let’s get to the good stuff, shall we?



Ryan took to his Instagram stories to conduct a little fan Q&A, when one fan wrote in asking him to share his “proudest” moment.



Whether he meant to or not, he divulged a little… actually, A LOT… more info than anyone was really anticipating.



Ryan responded to the question saying QUOTE, “Within two weeks, my fiancée cheated on and left me, I almost died from food poisoning and Donald Trump was elected president. I truly didn’t think I would be able to make it through that part in my life.”



Yeah… awkward…



Ryan continued his response to the fan, saying, “I’m proudest of the light that came from the darkness. And my ability to survive and turn the anger and sadness I had into positive life changes and a new way forward.”



Back when the two broke up, there was no specific reason why, however, many fans began to speculate what went wrong.



A source revealed to E! News after their breakup QUOTE, “None of Dove’s close friends are very fond of him and their relationship as they felt he was using her for exposure.”



Another reason that could’ve also led to the split had to do with Dove and Ryan’s busy schedules.



Just a few weeks prior to the big announcement, Ryan opened up about the couple’s relationship, even their future wedding plans.



He said QUOTE, “She’s so busy. I'm so busy. The last thing we want to do is turn it into another thing on the to-do list, you know what I mean? We're infants—we're children—so we have a lot of time to plan and get it done, and it'll happen when it's supposed to.”



Anyone else find that answer somewhat alarming…?



Ryan also played coy when during an interview, he was asked about how he was doing after the breakup, to which he replied, “I’m good. I love her to death. There’s a lot of love there. You know, she made a decision that -- because I love her -- I have to respect.”



But what’s really interesting was Ryan’s appearance on the Allegedly With Theo Von & Matthew Cole Weiss podcast, where he revealed that the breakup ended cordially.



Ok, I don’t know about you guys, but this is a lot for my brain to handle… digging up old trauma was not on the to-do list for the week, but here we are.



That said, I want to hear all your thoughts on Ryan’s accusations… do you think it’s possible he found out the information way after their breakup? Or was this just a cry for attention?



