Published on Mar 8, 2018

The draw for the FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup France 2018 was held at Rennes Opera House on Thursday 8 March. Tournament hosts and Papua New Guinea 2016 runners-up France face a high-stakes meeting with the Netherlands in the group phase. Les Bleuettes will also feature in the opening match of the competition, when they take on Ghana in Vannes on 5 August.