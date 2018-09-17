Norway Report: 'Ill-informed' decision over Libya bombing in 2011

RT
3M
9,840 views

Transcript

The interactive transcript could not be loaded.
Rating is available when the video has been rented.
This feature is not available right now. Please try again later.
Published on Sep 17, 2018

Years down the line, some European countries now express regret at their involvement in the NATO-led intervention in Libya.

RT LIVE https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IFAcq...

Check out http://rt.com

Subscribe to RT! http://www.youtube.com/subscription_c...

Like us on Facebook http://www.facebook.com/RTnews
Follow us on Telegram https://t.me/rtintl
Follow us on VK https://vk.com/rt_international
Follow us on Twitter http://twitter.com/RT_com
Follow us on Instagram http://instagram.com/rt
Follow us on Google+ http://plus.google.com/+RT

RT (Russia Today) is a global news network broadcasting from Moscow and Washington studios. RT is the first news channel to break the 1 billion YouTube views benchmark.

When autoplay is enabled, a suggested video will automatically play next.

Up next

to add this to Watch Later

Add to