Published on Jun 25, 2018

Martin Garrix played a DJ set of his biggest hits at the Closing Ceremony of the Olympic Winter Games 2018 in PyeongChang. Get the party started with tracks like "Forever", "Together", "Animals", Like I Do" and "Pizza"!



