Battery-powered paper town

Published on Oct 13, 2017

Audi Norway commissioned Swedish renowned artist, Anne-li Karlsson, to illustrate a 3D town that depicts the manufacturer's vision on the future of urban mobility.



The paper town is powered by "e-tron," a proprietary battery that will be used in Audi's homonymous future electric cars. Everything has been drawn using electric ink, so this imaginary city brightens up as the toy car travels around.



For more videos, subscribe to Mashable News: http://on.mash.to/SubscribeNews



Visit Mashable on the web: http://mashable.com/



Give us a follow:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/mashable/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/mashable

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/mashable/