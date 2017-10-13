Battery-powered paper town

Rating is available when the video has been rented.
Published on Oct 13, 2017
Audi Norway commissioned Swedish renowned artist, Anne-li Karlsson, to illustrate a 3D town that depicts the manufacturer's vision on the future of urban mobility.
The paper town is powered by "e-tron," a proprietary battery that will be used in Audi's homonymous future electric cars. Everything has been drawn using electric ink, so this imaginary city brightens up as the toy car travels around.