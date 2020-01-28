Aurora erases marathon debt, marathon erases Aurora; Next with Kyle Clark full show (1/28/20)

Published on Jan 28, 2020

RTD's crucial decision (Update: This is who they picked - https://bit.ly/37z2pcI) - Colorado's embarrassing loophole allowing children to be exploited. - The clearest statement yet on where Senator Cory Gardner stands as Republicans split on impeachment witnesses. - The City of Aurora forgave a debt owed by the Colfax Marathon, and the race thanked them by leaving Aurora.

