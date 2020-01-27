Justin Bieber REVEALS Ariana Grande Inspired His Musical Comeback!

Published on Jan 27, 2020

The first episode of Justin Bieber’s highly anticipated docuseries has officially dropped, and in the never-before-seen footage, he addresses his decision to cancel his Purpose tour, and also credits Ariana Grande with helping inspire his comeback.



What’s up guys, it’s Sussan Mourad back here on Clevver News, and the year is 2020: Justin Bieber is married, about to make his grand comeback, and he’s sharing all the details in his new docuseries.



Don’t try to blink because it’s actually all true.



The first episode of Justin Bieber: Seasons dropped earlier this morning, and in the 11-minute run, Justin tackles one of the most trying times in his career surrounding the cancellation of his Purpose tour in 2017.



The episode was filmed just last year when Justin decided it was time to get back to work and continue recording songs, which would mark the first time doing so since 2015.



Justin’s wife Hailey Baldwin makes multiple appearances in the first episode, when the two take a trip back to his hometown in Canada.



Hailey revealed that she witnessed first-hand the struggles that Justin endured during his Purpose tour.



She said QUOTE, “He went through so much in the last three years, four years, since his last album came out and he came out on the right side of some really dark times. He still is who he is and that’s why people are drawn to him — because he has a story to tell.”



More specifically, Justin’s anxiety was one of the factors that led to his decision to cancel his tour.



Allison Kaye, a member of Justin’s management team also revealed that she literally freaked out when he said he wanted to cancel the tour.



She added, “Performing is the thing that he loves most in this world, so hearing him say he didn’t want to do it, I knew it had to be pretty serious.”



Justin also goes into his decision to want to get back onstage, to which he credits a surprise Coachella performance in 2019 during his good friend Ariana Grande’s headlining set.



The two sang his 2015 smash hit “Sorry”, and naturally the crowd went WILD.



Allison recalled the second Justin walked offstage after singing, where he admitted he was ready to get back out there.



She said QUOTE, “He was like, ‘I want you to schedule me. I want to go into the studio, I want to dance, I want to go to the gym, I want vocal warmups in there.’ He wanted me to build him a rolling itinerary like I do when he’s working. The second he asked to actually put the time in, I was like, ‘Okay, we’re ready.’”



Fast forward to right now, and Justin is hard at work on his new album that’s expected to drop later this year.



He’s already dropped his first single from the album, “Yummy.” The song gives off major R&B vibes as Justin promised fans the album would mostly consist of, and to nobody’s surprise, is inspired by his wifey.



Justin also talked about just how much his life has changed since last year, and he genuinely seems perfectly happy and content with where he’s at:



Justin admitted that what’s been a challenge over the years is when he would make music, it would be for him.



He added, “When the focus and goal is about yourself, you lose your purpose in that. I think the older that I get, the more I realize, I’m utilizing my gift for the right reasons. This isn’t about me — it’s about helping someone who’s going through whatever they’re going through and being able to talk about that thing.”



Ok, is it just me or did Justin just grow up right before our eyes?!



One reason being could be credited to Hailey, who has stood by his side in full support since even before they began dating.



Hailey went on to gush about Justin, admitting that she loves to see him do what he loves every day.



It’s safe to say the JB comeback will not disappoint as Justin seems to be at his happiest and mentally healthiest state in a long time, so get ready y’all!



But for now, I wanna know what you guys thought about the first episode of Seasons, which will feature all-new episodes every Monday and Wednesday at 12:00 p.m. for the next five weeks on YouTube Originals. Be sure to share all your thoughts and excitement on Justin’s comeback right down here in the comments.

