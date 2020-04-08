OAR vs. GER - Full Men's Ice Hockey Final | PyeongChang 2018 Replays

Olympic
4.39M
Rating is available when the video has been rented.
This feature is not available right now. Please try again later.
Premieres Apr 16, 2020

Can't wait? Watch it now: https://oly.ch/MensIceHockeyFinal2018

Relive the full Men's Ice Hockey Final between the Olympic Athletes of Russia and Germany of the 2018 Winter Olympic Games in PyeongChang! This decisive match couldn't be closer or tougher. Stay tuned and find out which team made it in the overtime?

Subscribe to the official Olympic channel here & hit the bell! 🔔
http://oly.ch/Subscribe

Visit the Olympic Channel, where the Games never end: http://www.olympicchannel.com

When autoplay is enabled, a suggested video will automatically play next.

Up next

to add this to Watch Later

Add to