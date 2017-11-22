Expiration Dates Don't Mean What You Think

Published on Nov 22, 2017

Expiration dates tell you when food tastes best, not when it isn't safe.



Adam Ruins Everything - Adam Conover, CollegeHumor's resident know-it-all and major bummer, takes on society's biggest misconceptions.



Watch an all-new @Adam Ruins Everything on truTV every Tuesday 10/9C! #AdamRuinsEverything



