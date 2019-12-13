Trump Challenges World Bank on China | China Uncensored

Protests continue in Hong Kong. Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam doesn't get it. Trump challenges the World Bank on loans to China. Especially when those loans are used for mass surveillance in China. China is interfering in Taiwan's 2020 presidential elections. And China claims to be a panda. Probably an evil panda. That and more on this week's China news headlines.

