Trump Challenges World Bank on China | China Uncensored

Watch Queue
Queue
Loading...
Loading...
Sign in to report inappropriate content.
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Protests continue in Hong Kong. Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam doesn't get it. Trump challenges the World Bank on loans to China. Especially when those loans are used for mass surveillance in China. China is interfering in Taiwan's 2020 presidential elections. And China claims to be a panda. Probably an evil panda. That and more on this week's China news headlines.
YouTube demonetizes our channels! We need your support!!
https://www.patreon.com/ChinaUncensored
We also accept bitcoin!
http://www.chinauncensored.tv/bitcoin/
Make sure to share this video with your friends!
______________________________
Subscribe for updates:
https://www.youtube.com/ChinaUncensor...
______________________________
Twitter: https://twitter.com/ChinaUncensored
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/ChinaUncensored
Instagram: http://instagram.com/ChinaUncensored
or check out the China Unscripted Podcast!
https://youtube.com/chinaunscripted
______________________________
© All Rights Reserved.
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Working...
Loading playlists...