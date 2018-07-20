Fan Cam 2018 FIFA World Cup Episode 10: Full Time

Rating is available when the video has been rented.
This feature is not available right now. Please try again later.
Published on Jul 20, 2018
Earlier this summer, fans from around the world to join Fan Movement by FIFA. For the last 5 weeks they have lived football during the 2018 FIFA World Cup. Here’s a snapshot of their story. The tournament might be over but the Fan Movement continues, watch this space...... #WeLiveFootball
Find out more about Fan Movement here: https://www.fifa.com/worldcup/news/fi...