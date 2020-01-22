Brazil and Spain crowned World Deaf Futsal champions

Published on Jan 22, 2020

The fourth World Deaf Futsal Championship was held in Switzerland at the end of 2019. Spain clinched the men’s title and Brazil lifted the women’s trophy. The South Americans finished the tournament with six wins from as many matches, scoring 63 goals along the way while conceding just six.



We spoke to three different participants. To better understand how the games are played. The challenges faced by the players. The relationship with the officials. And how the world can better support those who are deaf or hard of hearing.