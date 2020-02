Published on Feb 5, 2020

India's Freestyle Wrestler Yogeshwar Dutt took the bronze medal in the 60kg category at the 2012 Summer Olympic Games in London. Experience his way from the Qualifications over the round of 16 to his final fight in the Repechage Round 2.



