The Significance of Tillerson's Testimony on Jared Kushner's Diplomatic Negotiations

Published on Jun 29, 2019

Dr. E. Michael Jones interviewed by Press TV about the significance of recent testimony by former US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson about unauthorized diplomatic negotiations that President Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner conducted behind Tillerson's back.



Dr. E. Michael Jones is a world renowned Catholic author, lecturer, and the editor of Culture Wars magazine. His books include:



📕Libido Dominandi: Sexual Liberation & Political Control: https://amzn.to/2Q37nGI



📗The Slaughter of Cities: Urban Renewal As Ethnic Cleansing: https://amzn.to/2VvU8nX



📘Barren Metal: Capitalism as the Conflict between Labor and Usury:

https://amzn.to/2WItaGa



📕Catholics and the Jew Taboo:

https://amzn.to/2Ry8HnS



📗 The Jewish Revolutionary Spirit and Its Impact on World History

https://amzn.to/2EaS0Im



📚For a complete list of Dr. Jones' books visit:

https://amazon.com/author/emichaeljones



Dr. Jones is the editor of Culture Wars magazine.

http://culturewars.com/

http://fidelitypress.org/



***************************************************



Your support is essential to spreading the Word! Logos is Rising and you can help Culture Wars and E. Michael Jones continue to grow!



Here's how:



📚🔴 1. Buy Dr. Jones' Books http://www.CultureWars.com

📰🔴 2. Subscribe to Culture Wars Magazine https://bit.ly/30fHHLA

💰🔴 3. Donate to Culture Wars/Fidelity Press https://bit.ly/2vYAqBP

📧🔴 4. Sign Up For Our *NEW* E-Mail List https://bit.ly/2WAv6QJ

📘🔴 5. Visit Our Amazon Web-Store https://amzn.to/2WGqB7x

🌐🔴 6. Follow Dr. Jones/Culture Wars on Social/Alternative Media: 🔗 Twitter: https://twitter.com/EMichaelJones1 🔗 Facebook: https://fb.me/CultureWarsMag 🔗 Facebook: https://fb.me/FidelityPress 🔗 Patreon: Coming Soon! 🔗 Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/emichaeljones 🔗 Gab: https://gab.com/EMichaelJones



Thank you so much for your support! ⭐️SPREAD THE LOGOS! ⭐️



***************************************************



#CultureWars #LogosRising #Iran