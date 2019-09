Published on Sep 17, 2019

Wrestler Jordan Burroughs joins NCAA sensation gymnast Katelyn Ohashi for an in-depth chat on the Olympic Channel Podcast. Jordan won Olympic gold in 2012 but suffered a huge shock at Rio 2016 when he came away empty-handed. The pair talk what defines success and failure and why heโ€™s gunning for glory in a different manner now.



Listen to the full Podcast here:

