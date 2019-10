Published on Oct 30, 2019

The French again faced a team content to sit back, defend and wait for a counter attacking opportunity. Amaud Kalimuendo-Muinga, Timothee Pembele and Isaac Lihadji scored the goals that assured Les Bleuets have a maximum six points from their opening games.



Follow all the action from Brazil across FIFA's Platforms:

👉http://www.youtube.com/FIFA

👉 http://www.facebook.com/FIFAU17WorldCup

👉 http://www.instagram.com/FIFAWorldCup

👉 https://twitter.com/FIFAcom

👉 https://www.fifa.com/u17worldcup/