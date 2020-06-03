Lea Michele RESPONDS After 'Glee' Co-Stars Expose Her Past Discrimination!

Published on Jun 3, 2020

More Celebrity News ►► http://bit.ly/SubClevverNews

#leamichele #glee



Lea Michele is facing backlash from both former co-stars and fans about her racist and discriminating tendencies. The backlash has gotten so loud that Lea has broken her silence!



Following Lea’s Friday Tweet in which she wrote, “George Floyd did not deserve this. This was not an isolated incident and it must end. #BlackLivesMatter”, her former co-star Samantha Ware called Lea out by calling her a hypocrite after the way she treated her while on set of their show, “Glee.”



For More Clevver Visit:

Find us on Facebook: http://facebook.com/clevver

Keep up with us on Instagram: http://instagr.am/Clevver

Follow us on Twitter: http://twitter.com/ClevverTV

Tweet Me: http://www.twitter.com/sussan_mourad



· Help the family of George Floyd here: https://www.gofundme.com/f/georgefloyd

· Fight for Breonna Taylor here: https://justiceforbreonna.org/

· Help the family of Ahmaud Arbery here: https://www.gofundme.com/f/i-run-with...

· Want to help protestors? Donate to one or more community bail funds here: https://secure.actblue.com/donate/bai...

· Visit Movement for Black Lives for additional ways you can help the cause here: https://m4bl.org/

· Want to connect with leaders building grass roots campaigns? Clik here: https://www.untilfreedom.com/

Are you an ally and want to learn more? Here are some anti-racism resources: https://docs.google.com/document/d/1B...