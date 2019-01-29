Venezuela Crisis: U.S. Has Painted Itself Into Corner

South Front
120K
49,949 views

Transcript

The interactive transcript could not be loaded.
Rating is available when the video has been rented.
This feature is not available right now. Please try again later.
Published on Jan 29, 2019

If you’re able, and if you like our content and approach, please support the project. Our work wouldn’t be possible without your help: PayPal: southfront@list.ru, http://southfront.org/donate/ or via: https://www.patreon.com/southfront, BTC: 3Gbs4rjcVUtQd8p3CiFUCxPLZwRqurezRZ, BCH: qpf2cphc5dkuclkqur7lhj2yuqq9pk3hmukle77vhq, ETH: 0x9f4cda013e354b8fc285bf4b9a60460cee7f7ea9

Subscribe our channel!: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCaV1...

Visit us: http://southfront.org/

Follow us on Social Media:
https://t.me/southfronteng
https://www.facebook.com/SouthFrontENTwo
https://twitter.com/southfronteng
https://steemit.com/@southfront

Advertisement
When autoplay is enabled, a suggested video will automatically play next.

Up next

to add this to Watch Later

Add to