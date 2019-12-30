Billie Eilish & Miley Cyrus' Mullets Are The WORST Trends Of 2019!

Published on Dec 30, 2019

We often look to celebs for inspiration on how to dress, how to act, what’s popular and cool. But you know what? Celebs are human and even they make trendy mistakes too.What’s up guys, I’m Dani Golub with Clevver News and we’re THISSSS close to celebrating a whole new decade! And well… some trendy celeb fashion choices can just stay in 2019. So sit back and let us take a cue from our favs on what NOT to copy as we head into 2020. Like the mullet. Listen guys… it wasn’t my favorite l in 1990 -- no offense Billy Ray-- and it still isn’t my favorite in 2019. But somehow both Miley Cyrus AND Billie Eilish thought they’d try and make this “business in the front, party in the back” look stylish again. Is the mullet officially back you guys? I’m not well over this.Fans didn’t like Miley’s mullet at all. So much so, that they actually went after the singer’s hair stylist, Sally Hershberger, which isn’t cool. No matter how much you hate someone’s haircut. Hair grows back!But anyway, Sally replied to the haters and said quote: “chill out and know it’s a modern mullet, which is very cool but it’s something you probably aren’t even well-versed in sorry but not sorry.”Well I guess I’m just not “well versed” then because I know will not be asking for the modern mullet anytime soon. Sorry Sally.And as much as I love Billie Eilish, I didn’t even love the mullet on her. And she can pull off pretty much anything.To be fair… Billie said her mullet wasn’t intentional, and it was actually a hair mishap. She told TMZ quote: “Somebody dyed my hair and they burnt half of it off and now it looks like a mullet. That shit is not on purpose though.”Ok so now I feel bad I ever even said something, but honestly, it’s kinda a relief that it was a mistake. Ok but which comeback is worse… The mullet or Joe Keery’s bowl cut?You may have to do a double take to even realize that’s Steve from Stranger Things who went and chopped off his glorious mane into a throwback bowl cut that reminds me of elementary school. Ugh why just why? I miss his old hair.

And another one of our faves who decided to mess with perfection in 2019 was Nick Jonas who sported a teeny tiny mustache. Granted, the new facial hair was all for his role in “Midway” which actually makes it a little more acceptable.But everyone was divided on the look. Even Nick’s wife, Priyanka Chopra! And I’ve gotta side with Priyanka here… And from tiny little mustaches let’s transition into tiny little purses! This was one of the hottest celeb trends of 2019 and honestly, while some people think it’s weird. I’m kinda here for it.Though I would need an actual purse to carry my belongings. The micro purse was loved by Beyonce, Kendall Jenner, and Lizzo.And it’s cute but who is carrying all their stuff? I feel like there has to be an assistant somewhere behind them lugging an actual bag around.Take Lizzo’s for example… you’re certainly not getting your phone in there. Maybe a piece of gum? Or like, one mint, two tops? Fashion first I guess, and they are cute. I wonder if tiny purses are coming with us into 2020. I might need to get my hands on one honestly.So is there a trend on our worst list that you actually LIKED? Or maybe even tried yourself? Let us know in the comment section below! And be sure you subscribe to Clevver News cause we’ll keep you up to date on the trends you might actually want to follow in 2020. And make sure to click the bell so you never miss a thing. And you can click right over here for some more entertainment news.Thanks for hanging with me. I’m Dani Golub, happy new years guys!









