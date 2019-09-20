Zhejiang Petrochemical Yushan Project浙江石化鱼山岛项目

Published on Sep 20, 2019

Zhejiang Petrochemical Corp's project located in Yushan island:

N30.311037 E121.938268

a man made island in east China sea.

There are many new bridges from Zhoushan island to Daishan island,and from Daishan island to Yushan island:

https://zhoushan.focus.cn/zixun/8625c...

https://zj.zjol.com.cn/news/1182758.html

http://zjnews.zjol.com.cn/zjnews/nbne...

http://www.sohu.com/a/132424908_273859

added Zhoushan islands bridges:

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/G9211_N...

https://baike.baidu.com/item/%E8%88%9...

and perpared Zhoushan islands high speed railway bridges and tunnels:

https://www.guancha.cn/politics/2019_...

https://new.qq.com/omn/20190501/20190...

will become the largest cross sea bridge group in the world.



Zhejiang Petrochemical project will become the largest private oil refining project in China,three stages have similar scale and will be able to refine 60 million tons oil after completed,produce gasoline,diesel,ethylene and 12 million tons PX:

https://www.yicaiglobal.com/news/chin...

https://www.saudiaramco.com/en/news-m...

The significance of this project is that China has finally opened its petrochemical industry to private enterprises.There are 6 other similar private enterprise projects completed,under construction or prepared:

Hengli Petrochemical in Dalian(20 million tons):

http://www.eeo.com.cn/2019/0513/35584...

Xuyang Petrochemical in Tangshan(15 million tons):

http://www.sohu.com/a/321774418_617351

Yulongdao Petrochemical in Yantai(60 million tons):

https://www.nengapp.com/news/detail/3...

Shenghong Petrochemical in Lianyungang(16 million tons):

http://www.js.xinhuanet.com/2018-12/1...

Hengyi Petrochemical in Brunei(22 million tons):

http://company.stcn.com/2019/0304/149...

Tongkun Petrochemical in Qinzhou(20 million tons):

http://www.sohu.com/a/337610929_825950

In the past two years, Chinese government has carried out more privatization reforms, including steel, machinery, petrochemical,etc.

浙江石化鱼山岛项目分三期，每期2000万吨炼油，400万吨对二甲苯（px）。目前一期完工，二期在建，三期规划中。全国还有六个类似项目建成、在建和规划中，共有px产能几千万吨，几年后中国将成为px净出口国。

px是化纤工业重要原料，原先因为伪环保恐怖分子的造谣破坏，国内许多px项目无法建设，每年需进口两千万吨之多，主要从韩国、日本、新加坡等地进口。