Published on Jun 12, 2018

Iniesta, Villa, Forlan, Sneijder, Hand of God 2.0, Vuvuzelas, Nelson Mandela, Tiki Taka and Spain’s first World Cup win! This is what made South Africa so 2010.



More World Cup stories: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list...



Check out FIFA on YouTube’s most popular videos: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list...



Please subscribe to FIFA on YouTube to stay updated on daily releases: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCpcT...



Other FIFA Social Media Channels:

www.facebook.com/fifaworldcup

www.instagram.com/fifaworldcup

www.twitter.com/fifacom