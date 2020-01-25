Toy Story 3 In Real Life | Full-length Fan Film

Loading...
Working...
Sign in to report inappropriate content.
Toy Story 3 In Real Life is a fan-made shot-for-shot recreation of Pixar’s Toy Story 3. The project was produced by brothers Morgan and Mason McGrew. Follow the project on Facebook:https://www.facebook.com/toystory3IRL/Contact:Morgan: mcgrewmorgan11@gmail.comMason: masonmcgrew42@gmail.comPixar’s “Toy Story 3” is available to watch on digital, Blu-Ray, and Disney+https://www.disneyplus.comhttps://www.target.com/p/toy-story-3-...https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XSvTH...“Toy Story 3” belongs to Disney EnterprisesHashtag: #ToyStory #Pixar
Loading playlists...